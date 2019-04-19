11-year-old Las Cruces girl reported missing

LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning and may be in danger.

Amare Favela was last seen at her home, on the 100 block of Silver Road, sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday, April 19. Police believe she voluntarily left her residence but, because of her young age, may be in danger.

Favela is 4-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair. She may be wearing black Converse shoes or black Vans shoes, and she may be carrying a blue duffle bag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amare Favela is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.