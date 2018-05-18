13-year-old Boy Reported Missing

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old Las Cruces boy who was reported missing and has not been seen since Saturday.

Oscar Rodriguez lives on the 2200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive but has not been seen since Saturday, May 12.

Rodriguez is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, ripped gray jeans, and black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes. Police have reason to believe he may be in Las Cruces or El Paso, Texas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oscar Rodriguez is asked to call police immediately at 575-526-0795.