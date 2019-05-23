13-year-old girl reported missing

LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday evening and may be in danger.

Mia Garcia was last seen at her home on the 1600 Block of Winton Circle on Wednesday morning. Police believe she voluntarily left her residence but, because of her age, may be in danger.

Garcia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing an NMSU sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mia Garcia is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.