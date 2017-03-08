18-year-old dies of self-inflicted gunshot while running from police

Bulletin Report

The 18-year-old man who shot himself as he tried to run from police Wednesday morning was pronounced dead this afternoon.

The young man, whose identity will not be released because of the nature of his death, received a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was initially transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after 2 p.m.

At about 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a man armed with a handgun who threatened someone at the Highland Park Apartments at 2013 S. Triviz Drive. Detectives learned that the 18-year-old man threatened his sister’s boyfriend and fled from the apartment before police arrived.

Officers learned the identity of the suspect and began looking for him. A witness indicated the suspect ran across I-25 toward Don Roser in the direction of Memorial Medical Center. Police also learned the armed suspect had two active warrants for his arrest. The warrants were for contempt of court and violating terms of his probation.

At about 9:05 a.m. an LCPD officer spotted the suspect hiding in a drainage area at the very west end of Terrace Drive, between I-25 and Don Roser. The suspect tried to run from the officer and jumped a chain-link fence. The officer then heard one gunshot and found the suspect on the ground, unresponsive, with a wound to his head.

It is not known whether the gunshot wound was intentional or accidental as he was running from police.

The man was transported to MountainView instead of the nearby Memorial Medical Center because MMC was on temporary lockdown for the incident.

No gunshots were fired by any of the responding officers. Police determined the .45 caliber handgun the 18-year-old man used had previously been reported stolen in Las Cruces.