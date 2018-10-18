2018 Las Cruces Country Music Festival road closures

Road closures associated with this year’s Las Cruces Country Music Festival begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18.

Hadley Avenue from N. Hermosa Street to N. Walnut Street will be closed to through traffic until midnight on Sunday, Oct. 21.

N. Hermosa will be used as a detour from 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct.19.

At 2 p.m., Friday, Oct.19, Hadley from N. Walnut to Solano Avenue will be closed to through traffic until midnight, Oct. 2. N. Hermosa will be closed from Las Cruces Avenue to Hadley on a rolling basis through the same period.

Festival hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct.19, 5-11p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. During those times, amplified sound will be in use at the Ron T. Galla Ballfield at both the north and south stages.

Parking for the festival will be at the Maag, Paz, and Harty ballfields. Please follow all detour and road signage for safety.

For more information, contact Leslie Gabaldon at 575/541-2233.