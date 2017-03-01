March 3 presentation: Understanding NM’s gross-receipts tax

Las Cruces’ Women’s Economic Self-sufficiency Team (WESST) will host a presentation to help small-business owners understand the state’s gross-receipts tax.

The presentation will start at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, in the Roadrunner Room on the second floor of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho.Mary Anne Quesada, with the Small Business Development Center, will give the presentation.

“The gross receipts tax rate varies throughout the state from 5.125% to 8.6875% depending on the location of the business,” said a WESST press release announcing the presentation. “It varies because the total rate combines rates imposed by the state, counties, and if applicable, municipalities where the businesses are located. If this has you confused, or you don’t know what to do on your upcoming taxes, you do not want to miss our (March 3 meeting).”

Click here to register for the free presentation.

On March 7, WESST will host another presentation on budget and credit. Manny Morales, regional manager for WESST’s Las Cruces office, will talk about techniques for saving for large investments, dealing with creditors, making purchases and overall money management.

This is a two-part presentation, held on Tuesday, March 7 and March 14, both from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Springhill Suites, 1611 Hickory Loop, Las Cruces.

The cost for both days is $20. Click here to register.

WESST is a New Mexico-based small-business development and training organization meant to encourage entrepreneurship in the state. The organization is headquartered in Albuquerque, with offices in Las Cruces, Farmington, Rio Rancho, Roswell and Santa Fe.

More information can be found at wesst.org or by calling the Las Cruces office at 575-541-1583.