3rd LC Comic Con looks to top previous years

By BILLY HUNTSMAN

Las Cruces Bulletin

The third annual Las Cruces Comic Con will take place Friday-Saturday, Sept. 9-11, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, and there are still plenty of tickets left.

Zia Comics put on the inaugural con in 2013. More than 5,000 people turned out. The next year, 7,000 people attended.

“I’m hoping we can hit 10,000 this year,” said Zia Comics proprietor Troy Stegner. “That’s my goal.”

Special guests to this year’s con include Seth Gilliam, best known for his role as Gabriel Stokes in “The Walking Dead.” Gilliam will be at the con Saturday and Sunday. Attendants can get his autograph for $40 and can take selfies with him for $30.

Casper Van Dien, who had the lead role in 1997’s “Starship Troopers,” will be at the con Saturday and Sunday. Autographs are $40 and selfies are $20.

Toni Darling is co-owner of Hero Elements, “a fitness program designed for cosplayers and geeks who want to prep for conventions and the impending zombie apocalypse,” says her website. Darling is a cosplayer herself and at the con will host a cosplay lounge, where attendants can talk to her about cosplaying, destroying unsuspecting innocents at card games, Vikings, kickboxing, Star Trek, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Battlestar Galactica, Bleach, really girly vampire drama anime, making music, The Walking Dead, comics, specifically Thor and much more. She will be at the con Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Colorado-based Far Away Creations will also be at the con and will feature replica Star Wars sets Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The con also features more family-oriented attractions, such as Frozen Unfolded. Sisters Karissa and Mariah Sandoval perform storybook readings and sing-alongs as Elsa and Anna from the movie Frozen. They will be at the con Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout the con, there will be Malifaux and Dungeons & Dragons board game tournaments, and Magic the Gathering card game tournaments.

There will also be a costume contest with seven different categories: youth (contestants must be under 13 years old), superhero, sci-fi, anime, groups (two or more people from any genre), horror, and game/media. Costumes may be inspired by comic books, novels, movies, TV shows, video games, board games and other such sources.

The winner of each category will receive $50, and awards of $500, $300 and $200 will be given to the Best of Show, secondand third-place winners respectively.

Vendors at the con include Lobo Comics & Toys, Asylum Comics, Tom’s Comics, Surreal Comics & Cards, Kenny’s Comics, Excalibur Comics & Cards and Dolls and Dead Things.

Tickets for Friday night only are $15. Saturday passes are $25. Sunday passes are $20. An allthree- days pass is $50. These can be purchased online, lascrucescomiccon. org, or at the door for a higher price. Children 10 and under get in free with an 18-year-old-or-older adult who has a paid pass.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Cosplay, a contraction of the words costume play, is a performance art in which participants called cosplayers wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character.