A moment of silence

A memorial to the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers was held Monday at Las Cruces City Hall. The art installation “5,000 Flowers,” was created by 380 artists, ages 2 to 95, from around the U.S about a decade after the tragedy. Two 8-foot pillars hold 4-inch, hand-painted tiles with 10 flowers each, one for every person who died in the attacks. The installation was spearheaded by the Las Cruces Chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and is on permanent display on the second floor of Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. Pictured, Mary Lacy places a pin from her students, who were in the Pentagon during the 2001 attacks, on the tile she created. See page 26 for photos of the Patriot Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE