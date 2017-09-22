A rope for hope

John Hudgens and his horse Crotch Rocket, 16, competed in the #10 division of the 35th annual Cowboys for Cancer Research team roping event, Sept. 16-17 at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds. The event precedes the organization’s 35th annual dinner, dance and silent auction fundraiser Oct. 6 at the Las Cruces Convention Center. The fundraiser is open to the public, with open seating single tickets $100 each. Tables for 10 are $1,200. To reserve, call 575-642-5696 or 575-6425693. For more roping action, see page 27.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE