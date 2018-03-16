Home A: MAIN Aggie basketball team departs for NCAA Tournament Aggie basketball team departs for NCAA Tournament Mar 16, 2018 132 SHARE Facebook Twitter Las Cruces resident Mary Phillips wished the Aggie Men’s Basketball good luck on their way to the NCAA Tournament outside the Pan American Center Wednesday morning. NMSU Men’s basketball player Johnny McCants signs an autograph for a young fan Wednesday morning outside the Pan American Center. NMSU player Johnny McCants hugs his father Johnny McCants before boarding a bus Wednesday morning for the El Paso International Airport and a flight to San Diego, site of the Aggies’ first-round game in the NCAA Tournament. The NMSU Aggies Men’s basketball team got a sendoff from fans and family Wednesday morning on their way to the NCAA Tournament. The NMSU Aggies Men’s basketball team got a sendoff from fans and family Wednesday morning on their way to the NCAA Tournament. The NMSU Aggies Men’s basketball team got a sendoff from fans and family Wednesday morning on their way to the NCAA Tournament. The NMSU Aggies Men’s basketball team got a sendoff from fans and family Wednesday morning on their way to the NCAA Tournament. NMSU Men’s Basketball guard Sidy N’Dir poses for a photo with Gus Ortiz and Jocelyn Perrault, 2, Wednesday morning outside the Pan American Center. NMSU Aggies fan Steve Dail waves an Aggies flag for the NMSU Men’s Basketball team outside the Pan American Center WednesdayBulletin photos by Steve MacIntyre
