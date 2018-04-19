All-City High Schools Senior Show opens Friday at Las Cruces Museum of Art

The All-City High Schools Senior Show 2018 opens in the Museum of Art Friday, April 20, and continues through Saturday, April 28. The exhibition will feature works in a variety of media. An artists’ reception with student-performed music, culinary competition and awards presentation will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 20. Participating artists are graduating seniors from Las Cruces area high schools – Las Cruces High, Mayfield, Onate, Centennial, and Alma d’Arte.

The museum, 491 N. Main St., is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4:30pm Saturday. Visit las-cruces.org/museums or call 575-541-2137.