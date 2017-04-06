American Indian Week at NMSU

This year’s American Indian Week offers something to celebrate for six consecutive days:

Thursday, April 6

Miss Native American NMSU Pageant (5 to 9 p.m.)

Corbett Center Auditorium

Friday, April 7

– Arts and Crafts Fair (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Corbett Center First Floor

– Story Tellers Concert in conjunction with Indigenous Ways of Knowing Conference (6 to 11 p.m.)

Featuring Def-I, Benzo, Ehren Natay, Walatowa Massive and DJ Roman

Corbett Center Outdoor Stage

Saturday, April 8

– Arts and Crafts Fair (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Outside Kent Hall University Museum

– Indian Taco Sale (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Outside Kent Hall University Museum

– Jemez Dance Group (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Outside Kent Hall University Museum

The celebration is coordinated by students in American Indian Science and Engineering Society, Native American Business Student Association and United Native American Organization. Events are also made possible by American Indian Programs and Associated Students of NMSU.

Renai Nez, president of American Indian Science and Engineering Society, said everyone is invited to the events.

“The goal of American Indian Week on campus is to recognize and embrace our indigenous heritage,” Nez said. “It is an opportunity for the NMSU staff and students to experience our cultures through dances, songs, prayers and our legacy as indigenous people. Each event shows a part of our background and the beautiful teachings that our elders instilled in us. During this time, other American Indian students gather at our events and enjoy the comfort of home being brought to NMSU.”

For more information, call 575-646-4207 or email amerind@nmsu.edu.