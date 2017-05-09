Area agencies honor fallen officers with vigil, procession and service

Happening now: Area law-enforcement agencies honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty with a memorial service. A memorial procession begins at 9 a.m. from the parking lot of Mesilla Community Church, the former K-Mart location on El Paseo Road. The procession will end at the Las Cruces Convention Center on Union and University, where a memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend all events. A candlelight vigil was held at 8 p.m. Monday evening at Plaza de Las Cruces.