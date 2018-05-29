Around Las Cruces

RoadRUNNER Transit/Mesilla Valley MPO Bicycle Repair Station installed

The Mesilla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization (MVMPO) and RoadRUNNER Transit have partnered to bring bike commuters an easy fix to their bike repairs. The MVMPO purchased and has installed a bike repair station at the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transfer Terminal (MVITT) as part of a MVMPO demonstration project. The bike repair station includes the tools necessary to make basic bike repairs and maintenance, from changing a flat to adjusting brakes and derailleurs. A manual air pump is also available.

“There are significant number of riders on RoadRUNNER Transit and South Central Regional Transit District that use the bike racks installed on the two bus systems,” said Michael McAdams, MVMPO transportation planner. “Often, tires get punctured with goat heads or chains become loose. Riders will now be able to make these minor repairs at MVITT.” This service will assist those now using bicycles for the first and last mile of their trip as well as all the bike-riding public so that they will not worry about breakdowns and encourage more bicycle/transit usage.

The MVMPO will be monitoring the use of the station for possible placement of other stations along the routes of the RoadRUNNER transit system. The bike repair station is available outdoors on the west side of the MVITT building and is monitored 24/7 by surveillance cameras.

MVITT is located at 300 W. Lohman Avenue. For more information, contact MVMPO at 575-528-3043 or RoadRUNNER Transit customer service at 575-541-2500.

Spruce Avenue lane closures to go into effect Thursday, May 31

Spruce Avenue, from north Willow Street to Triviz Drive, will experience lane closures beginning Thursday, May 31.

G. Sandoval Construction, under contract with the City of Las Cruces, will be conducting street maintenance activities as part of the 2017-2018 Crack Sealing Project. The work is anticipated to take as long as three work days to complete.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during construction. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected. Motorists who want to avoid possible delays should seek an alternate route.

For information, call the Contracts Administration section of the City’s Public Works Department, at 575-528-3098. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575-541-2182.

Parkhill Drive shoulder work to begin Wednesday, May 30

Shoulder work on Parkhill Drive, west of Del Rey Boulevard, begins tomorrow, May 30 and will last approximately one week.

The lane closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.

For information, call the Contracts Administration section of the City’s Public Works Department, at 575-528-3098. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575-541-2182.