Around Las Cruces

Calle Del Sol to be Closed Monday, April 2 for About Five Days

Calle Del Sol, at its intersection with Brown Road, will be closed for approximately five days beginning Monday, April 2.

The road closure will enable Warren Construction to do corrective work as part of the Brown Rehabilitation Project. The closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.

Business and residential access will be maintained. Motorists who want to avoid possible delays should seek an alternate route.

For information, call the Contracts Administration section of the City’s Public Works Department, at 575/528-3098. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575/541-2182.

Several Streets Near a Part of Doña Ana Road to Experience a Water Outage

A portion of Doña Ana Road, between Pueblo Mesa and Richard Drive, will experience a water outage from 10 p.m. Monday, April 2 until 1 a.m. Tuesday April 3. Highland Enterprises Inc., who has been contracted by the City of Las Cruces, will be connecting the new Doña Ana Road water main at Pueblo Mesa.

The affected areas will include:

• All of Aguilera Court;

• All of Pradera Dorada Arc;

• All of Chitimaca Road;

• All of Nosotros Lane;

• And Doña Road, from Nosotros Lane to Richard Drive.

Adjacent areas could also be affected. If water is scheduled to be turned off, construction crews will post a door-hanger notice at least 48 hours in advance of the shutoff.

Once service is restored, discolored water may be noticed due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting for water lines to clear before washing laundry.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush all faucets in the house or business for five minutes. If the discoloration persists, call the City of Las Cruces, at 575/526-0500, for assistance.

For information, call the Contracts Administration section of the City’s Public Works Department, at 575/528-3098. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575/541-2182. For after-hours assistance, call Utility Dispatch at 575/526-0500.

Bataan Memorial East and south Jornada Road Easement to be Closed



Easement access will be closed tomorrow, April 3 and Wednesday, April 4 at the intersection of Bataan Memorial East and south Jornada Road.

The closure is necessary to allow City of Las Cruces Water Section crews to undergo Insta Valve training.

The affected areas will include the dirt access road at the intersection of Bataan Memorial East and south Jornada Road. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Motorists who want to avoid possible delays should seek an alternate route.

No disruption in water service is anticipated. But should there be an outage, residents and businesses in the affected area may notice discolored water due to iron and manganese deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting for water lines to clear before washing laundry.

The discoloration should disappear within 24-hours. If it does not, outside and cold-water faucets should be flushed for five minutes. If the discoloration persists, call the City, at 575/526-0500, for assistance. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575/541-2182.

University Avenue and Union Avenue Lane Closure to Last for Three Days

A lane will be closed Wednesday, April 4 until Friday, April 6 at east University Avenue and east Union Avenue.

The lane closure is needed to allow City of Las Cruces Water Section crews to undergo Insta Valve training. The affected areas will include the outside eastbound lane on University Avenue, and the outside southbound lane from El Paseo Road to east Union Avenue.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Motorists who want to avoid possible delays should seek an alternate route.

No disruption in water service is anticipated. However, if an outage does occur residents and businesses in the area may notice discolored water due to iron and manganese deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting for water lines to clear before washing laundry.

The discoloration should disappear within 24-hours. If it does not, outside and cold-water faucets should be flushed for five minutes. If the discoloration persists, call the City, at 575/526-0500, for assistance. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575/541-2182.

Spring/Summer Water Restrictions

Citywide spring/summer water restrictions begin April 1. The annual restrictions prohibit the watering of outside vegetation between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A watering schedule allows residents with even-numbered addresses to water outside vegetation on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Residents with odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water their vegetation on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. No watering is permitted on Mondays.

Water restrictions are part of a Water Conservation Ordinance approved by the Las Cruces City Council back in September 1996.

The City of Las Cruces encourages residents to use water wisely to conserve for future demand.

WATER SAVING TIPS

• Wash vehicles only with a bucket or hose that has a shut-off nozzle so water doesn’t run continuously.

• Water vegetation sparingly so puddles don’t form among plants and water does not flow into the street, alley, or adjacent property.

• Use the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.

• Avoid running water continuously for rinsing fruits and vegetables, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or shaving.

• Reuse water. For example: After washing your car, use the bucket of

rinse water to irrigate a dry spot on your lawn.

• Take showers rather than baths; the shorter the better.

• Flush only when necessary. Don’t use the toilet as a trash can.

• Keep water in the refrigerator; this way you have cold

water without running the tap.

• Insulate water heaters and pipes.

• Thaw frozen foods in your refrigerator, not by running water

over them.