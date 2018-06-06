Doña Ana Arts Council’s summer camps hone art, performance skills

Bulletin Report

Want to sing this summer? Dance? Draw, make sets and costumes? Want to act? Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) has summer camps for area youth.

Here are the options:

Career Art Path

Monday, June 11-Friday, June 22, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. each day, at Alma d’arte Charter High School, 402 W Court Ave.; $100, with partial scholarships available.

CAP is a two-week immersion program in the visual arts for students entering grades 5-8. The program offers hands-on experience in a range of arts, including ceramics, painting, sculpture, textiles, jewelry and print making. Participating students take field trips to local galleries, museums and businesses to explore career opportunities in the arts. The program concludes with a show of students’ work. Registration is limited to 40 students. A teacher recommendation is required for the application.

Opera Storytellers Summer Camp

Monday, June 18-Friday, June 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, at Centennial High School, 1950 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.; $300 per student, with partial scholarships available.

This two-week camp is presented DAAC in partnership with the Santa Fe Opera and is even bigger than last year. New this year, the program includes students entering grades 3-12. Students will use elements of opera: libretto-writing, music composition and theatrical staging to compose and perform their own musical drama based on the Hero’s Journey. The camp covers the technical aspects of lighting and sound, and set and costume design. No previous experience required, only a willingness to learn and have fun.

Missoula Children’s Theatre

Monday-Friday, July 9-13, tryouts are 10 a.m. Monday, July 9, with pre-registration at 9:45 a.m.; rehearsals are 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. each day; performance is 7 p.m. Friday, July 13; at the LCPS Performing Arts Center at Oñate High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Drive; $60 (due when cast), with partial scholarships available.

This year’s production of “Peter and Wendy” is for students entering grades 1-12.

“My daughter, Marisol, has participated in the theatre camp at the Rio Grande for the last couple years. This camp lasts two weeks and it’s an amazing opportunity for the kids to mingle, and learn so much,” said Las Cruces parent Renee Perry. “They learn how to write their own play … be a character in it and, above all, they have to work cooperatively with each other to create a masterpiece. Mari will attend again this summer, she’s beaming with excitement!”

For registration and additional information, call 575-523-6403 or email development@daarts.org. Visit daarts.org.