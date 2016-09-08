As Aggies-Lobos clash looms, NMSU to host 2016 Coach’s Luncheon



Courtesy photo

NMSU head football coach Doug Martin will speak at his Coach’s Luncheon Friday, Sept. 9.

As the New Mexico State University football teams prepares to take on in-state rival New Mexico, the school has scheduled its first and only coach’s luncheon of the season, featuring head coach Doug Martin, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, in the Danny Villanueva Victory Club. The club is located at the Third Floor Bistro in the Stan Fulton Athletics Center. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon. A buffet meal will be available for $12.

During the event, which will be the only coach’s luncheon this season, coach Martin will speak about fall camp and key players on the team. Attendees will also have the chance to hear a preview of the Rio Grande Rivalry game against New Mexico as well as the rest of the 2016 season.

The Aggies and Lobos kick off at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 in Aggie Memorial Stadium.

NMSU is 0-1 after a season-opening loss at its other Rio Grande rival, Texas-El Paso. The Lobos are 1-0 after beating South Dakota.