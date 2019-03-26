Back-in diagonal parking to start in downtown Las Cruces

BULLETIN REPORT

LAS CRUCES – As downtown streets open to two-way traffic, the back-in only parking spots will be available, city Business Development Administrator Mandy Guss said.

This method of parking is likely to start on or about Wednesday, April 3.

Back-in parking “seems a little different, but there is no need to panic,” Guss said. “It is easier than parallel parking. We have always had parallel parking on these streets. The only difference between back-in diagonal and parallel parking is that with the back-in diagonal, you don’t have to do the final step of straightening the car with the curb.”

Back-in parking has been implemented in several cities, including Tucson, Arizona.

“Before they implemented back-in parking, they had several incidents a year between vehicles and bikes,” Guss said. “For the first two years of back-in parking, they had no incidents.

“It is safer — you load your vehicle towards the sidewalk instead of towards moving traffic in the street. And when you pull out, you have a clear line of sight of oncoming traffic and it has been shown to reduce accidents with pedestrians and bikes.”

Check out the City of Las Cruces video below to learn more about the back-in only parking coming to downtown Las Cruces.