Backing the blue

The 2018 Back the Blue Benefit Run took place Saturday, Oct. 6. The run was established to fund the JR Stewart 141 foundation which will help charities close to JR’s heart.

JR Stewart was the retired police officer who was killed last November by the meth addicts who were driving down the wrong side of I-25, went off the freeway, and ran into him on Las Alturas.

Las Armaduras Motorcycle Club, who are active and retired law enforcement, organized the event. Several law enforcement agencies from Texas and Southern New Mexico were also represented at the event.