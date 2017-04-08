Bataan Surrender Ceremony honors 75th anniversary

Descendants and friends of the ex-POWs of Bataan and Corregidor, area military personnel, and the community in general will conduct a ceremony in honor of the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Bataan during World War II.

The event, 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Las Cruces Veterans Memorial Park, 1151 North Roadrunner Parkway, will memorialize the 1,800 members of the New Mexico 200th Coast Artillery, a National Guard regiment that was surrendered in the Philippines along with 70,000 other American and Filipino troops on April 9, 1942.

About half of these New Mexicans would not survive the three years as prisoners of war.

The ceremony will be the same one conducted every April 9 on the state capitol grounds in Santa Fe by the New Mexico National Guard. This is the first time it will be done in Las Cruces.

Members of the New Mexico State University Army ROTC Bataan Battalion, the New Mexico National Guard, VFW Post 3242, and the U.S. Marine Corps League will participate.

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. and N.M. Secretary of Veterans Services Jack R. Fox will serve as guest speaker.

“It is important to remember the sacrifices made by our American POWs to ensure the freedoms of all Americans, and to honor the role of New Mexico in the Bataan story,” said Remember Bataan Foundation president Dana Knight. “We are asking the public to please join with is in remembering the Heroes of Bataan.”

The origins of the Bataan surrender ceremony began informally in April 1946, when Bataan veteran and Santa Fe native Manuel Armijo, who had experienced some of the worst atrocities of any ex-POW, asked a friend to hem a white flag, which he strung on a bamboo pole.

Without a word to anyone, Armijo went to the state capitol grounds in the cool morning of April 9, a day the New Mexico Legislature had earlier designated as Bataan Day.

Armijo lowered the U.S. flag in front of the capitol and replaced it with his white flag, and then stepped back for a few moments of contemplation before switching the flags back, folding up the white flag, and quietly going home.

In 1954, a Santa Fe New Mexican reporter came upon Armijo and some of his fellow vets doing his ceremony at the Bataan memorial in its new location in front of what is now the Bataan Administrative Building.

The story ignited public interest in Bataan and the ceremony grew, ultimately becoming an officially sanctioned, annual event.

Armijo expanded the simple ceremony in 1975 to include spoken text, music and the lighting of three candles. He took part in his ceremony every year until his death in June 2004.

The New Mexico National Guard has committed to conduct the solemn ceremony exactly as Armijo and his fellow Bataan vets had designed it. The ceremony in Las Cruces will take place near the Las Cruces Bataan Memorial, the first memorial to Bataan funded largely with federal dollars. The event is free and all are invited.

Fewer than a dozen of New Mexico’s Bataan veterans are alive today, including Julio Barela, the last Bataan veteran from Las Cruces, now 100, living in the N.M. Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences.

For more information about Bataan and its historical connection to New Mexico, visit http://reta.nmsu.edu/bataan/index2.html or http://www.bcmfofnm.org/.

Or contact Remember Bataan Foundation members Christopher Schurtz at cschurtz@zianet.com or Mary Beth Reinhart at 575-522-8900.