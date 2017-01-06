Beautiful Downtown

Bulletin report

The Doña Ana Sheriff’s Department reports a two-year-old who had been abducted by his father has been returned to his paternal grandmother in Anthony, New Mexico in good health and unharmed.

Ethan Jacquez was returned the evening of Monday, Jan. 2. His father, Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez, 23, remains at large. He is wanted after setting fire to his girlfriend’s parents’ mobile home, and crossed the border into Mexico after the incident was reported to police. An Amber Alert for Ethan Jacquez was issued after Sergio Jacquez allegedly beat the child’s grandfather, set fire to the family’s mobile home, and left with the toddler in a stolen pickup truck.

A warrant for his arrest was issued.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives, Jacquez went to the home of his son’s maternal grandparents in the 100 block of Powell in La Mesa just after 1 p.m. Monday, demanding to take his son. The boy’s grandfather refused to let the boy go, prompting Jacquez to allegedly strike the grandfather repeatedly. The boy’s grandmother was inside the home at the time, where the boy was reportedly sleeping.

Jacquez reportedly forced his way into the home and poured gasoline inside. According to the grandparents, Jacquez then set the home on fire. When the smoke forced the woman and the boy outside, Jacquez reportedly shoved the grandmother to the ground and took his son, reportedly fleeing in the grandparents’ 2001 white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Doña Ana County firefighters who were called to the scene reported that the home was a total loss.