Beware of scam by LC Utilities impostors

Bulletin Report

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU), which provides gas, water, wastewater, and solid waste services to the Las Cruces area, is advising that an unknown person, or persons, is calling customers to schedule appointments for home water inspections. Those making the calls are not associated with LCU.

“Be aware that Las Cruces Utilities does not call customers to schedule appointments or inspections on customers’ premises, but we do respond to emergency utility calls,” said Jose Provencio, LCU businesses services administrator. “Those utility department personnel will be carrying official City of Las Cruces identification and wearing the appropriate uniform.”

The Las Cruces Police Department has been notified of this situation and LCPD is advising anyone who believes they have been victimized by this action to call the non-emergency number at 575-526-0795.

In addition, LCU customers who receive such calls or have questions are encouraged to call customer service at 575-541-2111.