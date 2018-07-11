Bishop Oscar Cantú appointed coadjutor bishop of San Jose, California

Bulletin report

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Oscar Cantú as the Coadjutor Bishop of San Jose, California, according to a press release from Diocese of Las Cruces. Cantú will succeed the present bishop of San Jose, Most Reverend Patrick McGrath, upon his retirement. A Mass of Welcome is scheduled for Bishop Cantú on Friday, Sept. 28, in San Jose. Bishop Cantú remains the bishop of Las Cruces until that date.

“From my first days in the Diocese of Las Cruces, I have grown to love the people and their faithfulness that is displayed throughout our communities,” Cantú said in the release. “As I respond to the Holy Father’s call to serve in a larger diocese, I ask for those within the Diocese of Las Cruces to pray for me and to be assured that I will continue to keep them in my prayers.”

Cantú was appointed bishop of Las Cruces on Jan. 10, 2013 and was installed as the second bishop of the diocese on Feb. 28, 2013, succeeding Bishop Ricardo Ramirez – who was the founding bishop of the Diocese of Las Cruces. During his tenure in Las Cruces, Cantú also served as the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on International Justice and Peace, where he paid solidarity visits to the Church in troubled parts of the world and advocated for policy to bring peace and justice to those areas.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces was founded in 1982 and encompasses the counties of Dona Ana, Eddy, Grant, Hidalgo, Lea, Luna, Otero, Sierra, Lincoln, and Chavez counties in New Mexico. The diocese serves more than 234,550 Catholics through 47 parishes, 44 missions, and six Catholic schools.

The Diocese of San Jose was established on Jan. 27, 1981, just one year prior to the formation of the Diocese of Las Cruces. In San Jose, Cantú will shepherd a mostly-urban diocese that encompasses Santa Clara County – known today as Silicon Valley – with a population of more than 688,000 Catholics.

The Diocese of San Jose will hold a news conference with Bishop Oscar Cantú today at 11 a.m. (MDT), which will be live streamed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=KORRSPoaj0s.