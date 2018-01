Blessing

of the

animals

Beatrice Potvin holds her dog Beau, 1, as father Gabriel Rochelle blesses him and other pets Saturday, Jan. 20, at St. Anthony of the Desert Orthodox Mission on North Alameda Boulevard. The annual ritual honors three saints: St. Seraphim of Sarov, St. Melangell of Wales and St. Anthony of the Desert.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE