Inyoung Merchant, aka Spicy She-Ra Cha Cha, from Spitfire Sallies greets the opposing Reguladies during a bout at the rink behind Meersheidt Recreation Center Saturday, July 21. Sponsored by Crossroads City Derby, the top women’s flat track roller derby league in Las Cruces, the game was won by the Reguladies. Charity for the evening was Toys for Kids.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE