Fans storm the Aggie Memorial Stadium field after New Mexico State University’s 22-17 victory over South Alabama Saturday, Dec. 2. The victory earned the Aggies a trip to Tucson to play Utah State in the Novo Home Loans Arizona Bowl Friday, Dec. 29. It’s the Aggies first trip to a bowl game since 1960. For ticket information, call 575-646-1420. Bulletin Photo by Richard Coltharp.