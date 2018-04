As a precautionary measure, Vista Middle School, Columbia Elementary School and Doña Ana Elementary School were put into shelter-in-place while the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office responded to a situation in the area. There was no direct or immediate threat to any of the schools. The shelter-in-place status was lifted approximately 11:30 a.m.

For further information contact the Las Cruces Public Schools at 575-674-1241 or visit the website at lcps.k12.nm.us for updates.