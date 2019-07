From left, Bianca Marin, Frankie Rodriguez and Cristian Rangel play Ghostbusters pinball Sunday night, June 30, at Rad Retrocade, which opened June 28 at 201 N.

Main St. downtown. The hip establishment, which offers pinball, video and floor games, includes a bar and restaurant. Hours are 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE