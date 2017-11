Natalia Grijalva represented her Girl Scout troupe Saturday morning, Oct. 28, with traditional sugar skull face paint for the annual NMSU Homecoming Parade. The procession down University Avenue was among numerous activities during Homecoming Week, which was capped that night by the NMSU-Arkansas State football game. For more parade photos, see page 29. For more on the game, see page 66, Sports.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE