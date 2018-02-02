A proper headstone

Eagle Scout candidate Gunnar Smith completes his Eagle Scout project levelling concrete for the headstone of the late U.S. Army Private First Class Gordon Gary Freeman Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Masonic Cemetery. Eagle/Boy Scouts also initiated and installed headstones for indigents buried in infancy with crude signs. McCoy’s Building Supply donated concrete; Valley Pizza donated lunch. Boys poured the headstones in the morning, then cleaned the cemetery before installing the headstones after they set.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE