Denise Chavez, owner of Casa Camino Real Book Store and Art Gallery, comments on El Paso artist Gabriel S. Gaytan’s “Mother Eagle” Sunday, March 4, during his exhibit “Mexika” at Nopalito’s Galeria, 326 S. Mesquite St. Mexika (Me-Chee-Ca) is the indigenous Aztec name for México. Gaytan’s work will be displayed at the gallery through March.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE