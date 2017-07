Jose Rivera, Yvonne Barela and Connie Estrada enjoy a Saturday evening July 22 during the Tequila, Tacos & Cerveza Fest at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. The traveling festival highlights Mexican beers, exotic tequilas and street tacos, all folded into contests and live music. For more, see SW Living, page 58.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE