Hands from the front rows reach out to Garth Brooks (left) as he jams with guitarist Bruce Bouton on the Telecaster during opening night, April 7, at the Pan American Center kicking off five shows in three days. See pages 53-56 for more photos, plus reviews and excerpts from a press conference with Brooks and his wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood, prior to the first show.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY TABITHA ROSSMAN