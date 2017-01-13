BULLETIN PHOTO BY TABITHA ROSSMAN

Bulletin report

Sitel, which employs about 400 workers in Las Cruces, informed Mayor Ken Miyagishima on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the facility will close for good in March.

Miyagishima said the company informed him via fax on Thursday about the decision and that he has sense spoken to John Muñoz, site director for the Las Cruces facility.

The mayor said he was informed employees will being to be let go in early March and the final closing date is set for March 26.

Sitel is a telemarketing and outsourcing business headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The call center in Las Cruces is located at 2100 Summit Court, off of North Telshor Boulevard.

