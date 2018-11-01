Candidates for statewide and federal offices in 2018 primary election

For voting locations and other information, visit donaanacounty.org/clerk and click on “2018 general election information.”

(I) indicates incumbent.

Statewide

• U.S. Senate: Democrat Martin Heinrich (I), Republican Mick Rich, both of Albuquerque, and Libertarian and former governor Gary Johnson, Arroyo Seco.

• Lieutenant governor (Incumbent Republican John Sanchez is term limited): Democrat Silver City state Sen. Howie Morales; Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes of Albuquerque;

• Secretary of state: Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver (I), Santa Fe; Republican Gavin S. Clarkson of Las Cruces, Libertarian Ginger Grider of Portales.

• State auditor: Democrat Brian Colon, Republican Wayne A. Johnson (I), both of Albuquerque. Johnson was appointed to the office last November when incumbent Democrat Tim Keller was elected mayor of Albuquerque.

• State treasurer: Democrat Tim Eichenberg (I) and Republican Arthur Castillo, both of Albuquerque.

• Attorney general: Democrat Hector Balderas (I), Republican immigration lawyer Michael Hendricks, Libertarian attorney A. Blair Dunn, all of Albuquerque.

• Land commissioner (Incumbent Aubrey Dunn is not running for re-election): Democrat State Rep. Stephanie Garcia Richard, White Rock (Los Alamos County); Republican Patrick Lyons, Cuervo (Guadalupe County), current member of the state Public Regulation Commission and former land commissioner; Libertarian Michael G. Lucero, Cañon (Taos County).

State Supreme Court

• Democrat Michael E. Vigil, Albuquerque, Republican Gary L. Clingman (I), Hobbs.

State Court of Appeals (All candidates are from Albuquerque unless otherwise indicated.)

• Position 1: Democrat Kristina Bogardus, Republican Stephen G. French (I). French was appointed to the court in 2015.

• Position 2: Democrat Jacqueline R. Medina, Republican Hank Bohnhoff (I). Bohnhoff was appointed to the court in 2017.

• Position 3: Democrat Briana H. Zamora, Republican Emil J. Kiehne (I), Los Lunas. Kiehne was appointed to the court in 2017.

• Position 4: Democrat Megan P. Duffy, Republican Daniel Jose Gallegos (I). Gallegos was appointed to the court last January.

• Position 5: Democrat Jennifer L. Attrep (I), Santa Fe, is unopposed.

State and federal districts

• U.S. House of Representatives, district 2 (Incumbent Steve Pearce is running for governor): Democrat Xochitl Torres Small, Las Cruces, Republican Alamogordo state Rep. Yvette Harrell.

• Governor (Incumbent Republican Susana Martinez is term limited): Democrat U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque, Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, Hobbs.

• Public Regulation Commission, district 5 (which includes Doña Ana County): Democrat former state Sen. Steve Fischmann, Las Cruces, who defeated incumbent Sandy Jones in the primary, Republican former PRC commissioner Ben Hall, Ruidoso.

• Public Education Commission, district 7 (which includes most of Doña Ana County), Democrat

Patricia Gipson (I), Las Cruces, is unopposed.

New Mexico House of Representatives, Doña Ana County (All candidates are from Las Cruces unless otherwise indicated.)

• District 33: Democrat Michaela Lara Cadena, Republican Charles Wendler. Incumbent Democrat Bill McCamley did not run for re-election.

• District 34: Democrat Ray Lara is unopposed. Lara defeated incumbent Bill Gomez in the primary.

• District 35: Democrat Angelica Rubio (I), Republican Jonathan Kyle Allen.

• District 36: Democrat Nathan Small (I), Republican David Tofsted.

• District 37: Democrat Joanne Ferrary (I), Republican Bev Courtney.

• District 39: Democrat Rodolfo “Rudy” Martinez (I), Bayard, Republican Lee Cotter. (The district includes precincts in Doña Ana, Grant and Sierra counties.)

• District 52: Democrat Doreen Gallegos (I), Republican David L. Cheek.

• District 53: Democrat Willie Madrid, Republican Ricky Little (I), both of Chaparral. (The district includes precincts in Doña Ana and Otero counties.)

District court, Third Judicial District (Las Cruces)

• Division 3: Democrat Conrad F. Perea (I) is unopposed.

• Division 8: Democrat Grace Duran is unopposed.

Magistrate court (all are from Las Cruces and all are unopposed)

• Division 1: Samantha L. Madrid (I), who declined to state a party preference.

Division 2: Democrat Linda L. Flores.

Division 3: Democrat Rebecca C. Duffin.

Division 4: Democrat Norman E. Osborne (I).

Division 5: Democrat Kent L. Wingenroth (I).

Division 6: Democrat Joel Cano, incumbent (I).

Division 7: Democrat Gian Alexander Rossario.

County commission

• District 1: Democrat Lynn Ellins, Republican John Zimmerman. Incumbent Democrat Billy Garrett is term limited.

• District 3: Democrat Shannon Reynolds, Republican Ben Rawson (I).

• District 5: Democrat Karen Trujillo, Republican Kim Hakes (I). Hakes was appointed to the seat in March to complete the term of Democrat John Vasquez, who resigned in February.

County offices

• Sheriff: Democrat Kim Stewart, who defeated incumbent Enrique “Kiki” Vigil in the primary, Republican Todd Garrison.

• Assessor: Democrat Leticia Duarte Benavidez, Republican Christopher Schoonover. Incumbent Democrat Andy Segovia is term limited.

• Probate judge: Democrat Diana Bustamante (I), Republican Matthew Garrett Anciaux.

District attorney, county treasurer, county clerk, county commission districts 2 and 4 and state senate are not on the 2018 ballot.

For more information, visit https://candidateportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/CandidateList.aspx?eid=2698&cty=99.