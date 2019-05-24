Capital improvement projects transforming Las Cruces

Bulletin Report

LAS CRUCES – The City of Las Cruces currently has 73 capital improvement projects (CIP) in various stages of completion across the city, with a total budget of about $100 million.

The projects focus on streets, parks, city buildings or facilities, water quality, energy and other topics, according to the city’s website.

Officials from the City Public Works Department gave the city council an update on some CIPs at its May 13 work session. Among those projects:

• Downtown Two-Way Conversion Project

Cost: $11.55 million (City of Las Cruces Tax Increment Development District project)

Estimated completion: June 12, 2019 (began June 12, 2017)

Final work continues at the roundabout and in front of city hall, 700 N. Main St.

• Valley Drive Reconstruction

Cost: $23 million (New Mexico Department of Transportation project; city has some inspection and management authority)

Estimated completion: Beginning of 2020 (began in July 2018; 46 percent complete as of May 13, 2019)

Phase 1 utilities completed; items remaining: medians, landscaping, traffic signals, paving and signage; phase 3 utilities completed; items remaining: curb and gutter, sidewalks, storm drain;

• Roadrunner Parkway Extension

Cost: $2.4 million

Estimated completion: July 26, 2019 (began in July 2018; construction was 68 percent complete as of May 13, 2019)

Completing drop inlet and high-pressure gas main installations, arroyo-crossing structure installed, placing head and wing walls

• Las Cruces Convention Center Expansion

Cost: $5 million

Estimated completion: August 2019 (began in December 2016)

Expansion will increase LCCC’s current 30,000 square feet by more than 50 percent and will include an addition to the exhibition hall, new breakout meeting rooms, additional space in the lobby and reception area and more support space.

For more information, visit las-cruces.org/1552/Capital-Improvement-Projects.