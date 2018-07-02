Celebrate Fourth of July in Las Cruces

BULLETIN REPORT

There are fireworks, sure, but the July 4 holiday offers other opportunities to celebrate the nation’s independence.

Tuesday, July 3

• 7:30 p.m.: Electric 5K & One-mile Fun Run; race starts at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. Visit www.lascrucesrunningclub.com.

• 9 p.m.: The Electric Light Parade; Solano Avenue (Begins at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave., south on Solano Avenue, east on Hadley Avenue, ends at Maag Softball Complex.) Theme: “Illuminate the Sky.” Call 575-541-2550.

Wednesday, July 4

• New Horizons Band of Las Cruces concert: 10 a.m., Atkinson Recital Hall, 1075 N. Horseshoe, NMSU campus; free. Judy Bethmann is director, Brian Theodorson is assistant director. www.la-tierra.net/nhband.

• Mesilla Valley Concert Band performance: 3 p.m., Atkinson Recital Hall in the NMSU Music Center, 1075 N. Horseshoe on the NMSU campus; free. Dr. William Clark is director, John Schutz is assistant director. www.mesillavalleyconcertband.org.

• The City of Las Cruces and NMSU will host the city’s free July 4 celebration at Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park, 3205 Arrowhead Drive on the NMSU campus; gates open at 4 p.m.; food vendors on site; no grilling, personal fireworks, alcohol, RVs or overnight parking allowed. Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx will headline at 8 p.m., with special guests Jefferson Starship opening the show at 6 p.m. The annual fireworks display will begin immediately following the concert, at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Contact the Las Cruces Parks and Recreation Department at 575-541-2550 or NMSU at 575-646-5981.

• Fourth of July in Mesilla: 7-9 p.m. will feature a live musical performance XKE on the Mesilla Plaza. The fireworks display begins at 9 p.m. at the corner of Avenida de Mesilla and Calle de Mercado. Free.

Garrison flag to fly on Independence Day

The City’s garrison flag will fly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, 2651 Roadrunner Parkway, in observance of Independence Day, according to a press release from the City of Las Cruces.

After the flag has been raised, Las Cruces resident Naomi Vega will sing the National Anthem.

The garrison flag is flown on traditional and patriotic holidays, and the public is invited to help veterans raise and lower the flag. Volunteers should show up at the park about 15 minutes before the large flag is to be raised or lowered. Veterans will advise volunteers how they can help.

For information on dates when the garrison flag is flown, call James Turner at the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services, at 575/524-6220.