Memorial Medical Center cuts ribbon on new cancer center

Bulletin photo by Steve MacIntyre

Memorial Medical Center staff, Las Cruces Conquistadors, cancer survivors and Gov. Susana Martinez cut the ribbon for the new Memorial Cancer Center Monday, June 11. The center is located at 2530 S. Telshor Blvd. south of the hospital’s parking lot. The occasion included a speech by Martinez and tours of the facility, which is credited to the efforts of Medical Director Dr. William Adler, MD, and Clinical Research Coordinator Kim Hoffman, RN.