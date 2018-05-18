Aggie softball players rejoice upon winning the school’s second-straight Western Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, May 12, at the NM State Softball Complex. NMSU overcame an early deficit to beat Grand Canyon 9-7, as tournament MVP Kelsey Horton went 3-for-3 with a home run. The Aggies advance to their fourth NCAA Tournament, opening against Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, in the Tempe Regional. The Sun Devils topped the Aggies twice during the regular season, 3-0 and 5-1. See page 61.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE