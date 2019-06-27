City of Las Cruces still has funds to aid downtown renovations

By Mike Cook

Las Cruces Bulletin

LAS CRUCES – The City of Las Cruces continues to offer matching funds to downtown Las Cruces businesses that make infrastructure improvements.

Several downtown businesses have taken advantage of the Renovate Main Street program since January 2018, shortly after the program was approved by the city council, said city Business Development Administrator Mandy Guss. Those businesses include Little Toad Creek, Zia Comics and Rad Retrocade.

Through the grant program, “the city will match each dollar the applicant has invested in an eligible infrastructure improvement project approved by the (city) Economic Development Incentive Committee,” according to a city brochure. The maximum award for each grant is $25,000.

Renovate Main Street grants are available to retail, restaurant and entertainment businesses – property owners and tenants leasing commercial space – that lie within the boundaries of the city’s Tax Incremental Development District (TIDD).

Eligible interior improvements include accessibility; energy conservation and green infrastructure; electrical work; fire alarms and sprinkler systems; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; lighting; painting; plumbing; building restoration, including ceilings, light fixtures and floors; and utility services upgrades, including water and sewer.

Eligible exterior improvements include repair and restoration of architectural detail, including façade improvements; material costs; window repair; masonry work; repair and replacement of signs and awnings; roof repair; and green Infrastructure.

Other interior and exterior improvements can include those that have a significant impact on “the building owner’s ability to attract highest and best use of tenants and/or increase sales for current tenants,” according to the city.

There is no deadline to apply for the grant, Guss said, but it is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until funding runs out.

For information, contact Guss at 575-541-2286 and mguss@las-cruces.org.

