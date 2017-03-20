City to choose Economic Development Department director

By MIKE COOK

Las Cruces Bulletin

“Our recruitment for the position was very successful,” City Manager Stuart Ed said about the hiring of a director for the city’s newly expanded Economic Development Department (EDD).

“I’m pleased to report to you that all of the finalists are local,” he said. “The successful candidate will know our community, know our region, and be able to hit the ground running.”

The three finalists for the position are:

▪ Current interim EDD Director Phillip San Filippo: San Filippo has been director of the Las Cruces Convention and Visitors Bureau for the past five years. He came to Las Cruces from Boca Raton, Florida, where he had served as a tour operator, hotel manager and director of International Sales and Marketing for the United States and Latin America for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

▪ Jason Koenig: Koenig is a 20-year Las Cruces resident and the founder of pixanthropy.com, an online fundraising program that matches nonprofits with donors. He is the former director of Entrepreneurship and Technology Commercialization at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center.

▪ Griselda T. Martínez, senior program manager at Arrowhead Center: She has a doctorate in economic development from NMSU.

The three were selected for a final round of interviews from among six finalists for the positions, Ed said. Final interviews were scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, and Ed said he expected a selection to be made by March 24.

Ed expanded EDD as part of a reorganization of city government earlier this year. A nationwide search for a department director was begun at that time.