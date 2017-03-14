City to host film screenings

Bulletin Report

The City of Las Cruces invites community members to attend a series of film screenings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14-17 in conference room 2007b on the second floor of city hall, 700 N. Main St.

The films shown will be two episodes of the PBS series “Designing Healthy Communities,” which looks at the impact a manmade environment has on key public health indices–obesity, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, cancer and depression.

Dr. Richard Jackson, the films’ narrator, says there are connections between “bad community design” with burgeoning health costs, then analyzes and illustrates what citizens are doing about this urgent crisis by looking for innovative solutions, said a press release from the city.

The film screenings are prompted by updates to the city’s Plan 4 Las Cruces Comprehensive Plan, a document that guides the development of Las Cruces over the next 30 year,” says the city’s website.

The schedule of the screenings is:

Tuesday, March 14 (11 a.m. – noon & noon – 1 p.m.)

Episode 4 – “Searching for Shangri-La”

Wednesday, March 15 (11 a.m. – noon & noon – 1 p.m.)

Episode 1 – “Retrofitting Suburbia”

Thursday, March 16 (11 a.m. – noon & noon – 1 p.m.)

Episode 4 – “Searching for Shangri-La”

Friday, March 17 (11 a.m. – noon)

Episode 1 – “Retrofitting Suburbia”

Friday, March 17 (noon – 1 p.m.)

Episode 4 – “Searching for Shangri-La”

Attendees should free to bring a sack lunch. For more information contact Katie Jenkins at 575-528-3271 or email her at kjenkins@las-cruces.org