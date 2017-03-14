City to put new well into service

Bulletin Report

Las Cruces Utilities will conduct fire hydrant preventative maintenance in preparation to place Well 61, located at 2365 Sambrano Ave., into service. These activities will be performed beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, and 10 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

These actions could create discolored water for residents and businesses along Triviz Drive from Griggs Avenue to Missouri Avenue and on Nevada Avenue from Triviz to Lees Drive, due to naturally occurring iron and manganese in the water. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

Any discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents and businesses should flush all cold-water faucets for five minutes. If discoloration remains, call the City of Las Cruces at 526-0500 for assistance.