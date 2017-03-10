City will install LED lighting for residential streets

Bulletin Report

A local electrical contractor for the City of Las Cruces will replace all existing High Pressure Sodium (HPS) street lighting on residential streets throughout out the city with more energy-efficient light emitting diode (LED) lighting.

The replacement work is scheduled to begin the week of March 13, and will take approximately two months to complete.

The goal is to reduce energy and maintenance cost, enhance safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians and help to create a clean and efficient portfolio supported by the adopted City Strategic Plan and the Sustainability Action Plan.

This project will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.

The map indicates anticipated construction schedule by each zone. The schedule may be subject to change without notice.

For more information, call 575/541-2505. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.