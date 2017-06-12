Clerk’s office closed Wednesday

Doña Ana County Clerk Scott A. Krahling has announced the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office and the Bureau of Elections will be closed all day Wednesday, June 14, to allow staff to participate in offsite training related to professional development and strategic planning.

The offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 15.

Krahling said frequent visitors to the Clerk’s Office are being notified of the closure in advance to minimize inconvenience.

“The staff will finalize our priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. Our goal is to implement an organized plan for success to better serve the residents of Dona Ana County,” Krahling said. “This plan holds us accountable to the public, and it will define how the Clerk’s Office is utilizing county resources to the best of our ability. I will be presenting the plan soon at an upcoming meeting of the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners.”