Comcast to increase speed for NM customers at no additional cost

Comcast announced March 1 it is increasing the speeds for existing customers in Las Cruces, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Farmington, Gallup, Los Alamos and Silver City at no additional cost.

Customers can stream shows, video chat or use at least four devices at once and can expect download speeds to increase from 50 Mbps to up to 70 Mbps as soon as March 1, a Comcast press release said.

“These increases reflect our commitment to delivering the fastest speeds to our customers, just like we’ve done almost every year for more than a decade,” said Chris Dunkeson, Comcast area vice president. “We want to make sure people have a great experience using our products and have all the speed they need to stay ahead of any new online trends, connected devices or technological advancements.”

To get the increased speeds, most customers will simply need to re-start their modems when notified by Comcast that the new speed is available. Comcast will also notify customers who may need to upgrade their modems to receive the increased speeds.

Customers who lease modems from Comcast will also be able to receive upgraded modems at no additional charge. Customers who own their own modems and need to upgrade their modems to receive the increased speeds will need to purchase a new modem or can lease a new modem from Comcast.

Comcast has now increased speeds 17 times in the last 16 years, delivering speeds in most of New Mexico from 10 Mbps up to 2 Gbps for residential customers and up to 10 Gbps for business customers, a press release said.

