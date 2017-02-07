Community Outpatient Clinic to break ground in Las Cruces Friday

Bulletin Report

The El Paso VA Health Care System will host a ground breaking ceremony for a new, larger clinic that will provide care and treatment for veterans in Las Cruces and the surrounding areas. The event will take place on the construction site of the new clinic, 3401 Del Rey Blvd., at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

The 12,500-square-foot proposed clinic lease offer more space than the current 6,434-square-foot clinic at 1635 Don Roser Ave. When completed, the new clinic will provide primary care and mental health care services, including some telehealth services. The clinic is expected to be fully operational by Dec. 1.

Parking for the event is limited and available at the Ashley HomeStore, 3299 Del Rey Blvd. Disabled American veterans will provide shuttle transportation from the Ashley parking lot to the ceremony location.

The event is open to the public. Contact Steve Ellsworth at 915-564-7882 or steven.ellsworth@va.gov for more information.