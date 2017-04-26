Country Music Festival gets started, downtown traffic control starts Thursday

The 5th annual Las Cruces Country Music Festival runs Friday and Saturday nights this week. Live music will be nearly continuous on two stages Downtown. The South, second-stage, lineup “features some artists that are new to the festival this year the north main stage will present three headliners each night. For more about the schedule and the performers, visit www.lascrucescountrymusic.com.



Here are some traffic guidelines.

Thursday, April 27

7 a.m.— City Parking Lot 4 downtown closed to parking / traffic (north)

5 p.m. — City Parking lots 3 & 4 closed to parking/traffic (corner of Las Cruces Ave and Church St)

5 p.m. — Las Cruces Avenue closed between Church and Main Street

5 p.m. — Church Street closed between Las Cruces and Roundabout

5 p.m. — Hadley closed between Church and Campo

Friday. April 28

All streets and parking lots stated above remain closed.

Saturday, April 29

All streets and parking lots stated above remain closed.

11:30 p.m. — Teardown of entire festival area – fencing, staging, vendors, etc.

For questions or comments, contact Visit Las Cruces at 575-541-2444.