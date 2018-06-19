Couple charged in stolen package incident

Bulletin report

The woman suspected of the May 22 theft of a UPS package from a doorstep has been charged along with her boyfriend who appears to have acted as her getaway driver, according to a press release from the Las Cruces Police Department.

Allise Brittany Garcia, 29, and Devon W. Sellers, 30, both of the 3200 block of Missouri Avenue, have been charged with misdemeanor counts of larceny and receiving stolen property. Sellers is also charged with violating terms of probation.

Investigators learned that the homeowner received a package deliver at approximately 12:20 p.m. on May 22. About three minutes later, the homeowner’s security system captured video of a woman, later identified as Garcia, who walked up to the entryway and stole the package. Video shows Garcia boarding a black car that quickly leaves the area.

Police later determined that Sellers was driving the black car.

The stolen package contained a Samsung cell phone valued at $240.

An LCPD officer contacted Garcia who indicated her involvement in stealing the package. She also led police to believe that she threw the phone away in a trash bin near her residence.

The officer later learned that Sellers sold the phone for $30 at a kiosk in a local Walmart store.

A warrant was issued for Garcia’s arrest. On Tuesday, June 19, she surrendered herself to Magistrate Court and was scheduled for a court appearance. Sellers was arrested June 13 on the probation violation charge and is currently being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.