Crime: 3 of 5 robbery suspects in custody, 2nd suspect in kidnapping caught

BULLETIN REPORT

Two of five suspects arrested in Friday incident

Las Cruces police continue to investigate a robbery and auto theft that occurred Friday on Telshor Boulevard. Two arrests have been made; three suspects are still at large.

Quiant Kelley, 23, of the 2100 block of Hagerty Road, and Brittnie Aldon-Pitts, 19, of the 1400 block of South Telshor Boulevard, were arrested on warrants Monday morning in Alamogordo.

Kelley is charged with one count each of armed robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, battery and two counts of conspiracy. Aldon-Pitts is charged with two counts of conspiracy.

Investigators learned that, shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, April 13, two men were in the parking lot at 1430 S. Telshor Blvd. when they were approached by two women who asked for help jump-starting their car, a white Honda Civic. As the two men began to assist the women, they were approached by three men, said to be black, who appeared to come from the apartment complex.

One of the suspects was said to have a walking cane that he appeared to deliberately drop. As one of the victims went to pick up the cane, he was struck in the face by the man who dropped the cane. One of the other suspects then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head.

Both victims took off running across Telshor Boulevard. As they ran away, they saw one of the suspects, the man who had the cane, get into the Mercedes belonging to one of the victims. The victims watched as the Mercedes was stolen, taken south on Telshor, and followed by a Ford Crown Victoria and the Honda Civic.

Police later learned that the primary suspect, the man with the cane, was Quiant Kelley and went by the nickname of “Q.” Police also identified the two women after tracking the license plate of the Crown Victoria.

Warrants were issued for Kelley and Aldon-Pitts. They were located Monday morning, in the stolen Mercedes, in Alamogordo where they were taken into custody. Police are still investigating the incident. Additional arrests and charges are likely.

Kelley and Aldon-Pitts are being held at the Otero County Detention Center pending transfer to Las Cruces.

Woman suspected in April 10 kidnapping apprehended

Police arrested the woman suspected of participating in last week’s kidnapping and day-long incident that resulted in a SWAT callout on Lester Avenue.

Lavonne Stallworth, 27, was arrested on a warrant Monday evening and is charged with one count of kidnapping. Her suspected accomplice in the April 10 incident, 20-year-old Eduardo Darcy Rosell, was arrested last week and faces the same first-degree felony charge.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a possible kidnapping of a woman who sought help at the Wells Fargo Bank on 500 S. Main St. The 26-year-old victim told investigators that Stallworth, Rosell’s girlfriend, posted bond for her at about 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. Investigators learned that the Stallworth posted $700 bond but demanded that the 26-year-old victim repay $1,000.

Investigators believe the victim was taken to a home on the 2100 block of Lester Avenue where she was held against her will by Rosell and Stallworth. The victim told detectives that, at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Stallworth pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she did not pay the $1,000. Shortly before 9 a.m., the victim was taken to Wells Fargo but was unable to produce the money and, at the time, did not feel safe alerting anyone at the bank about her situation.

About 11:30 a.m., the victim was taken to the Walmart store on Walton Boulevard to cash a payroll check. The victim was unable to cash the check and was taken back to the Lester residence, at gunpoint, by Rosell. The victim told investigators that when she entered the Lester home, her boyfriend was there and appeared to be unconscious and bloody.

Investigators learned that, at close to 3 p.m., the victim was again taken to Wells Fargo but this time alerted bank employees of her situation. Police were dispatched to the bank and learned that Rosell and others were likely at the home on Lester Avenue. Officers responded to Lester but Rosell remained inside the home and refused commands to exit. LCPD’s SWAT team was activated and, at about 8:30 p.m., Rosell was taken into custody. Stallworth’s whereabouts were unknown until her arrest Monday evening.

Stallworth and Rosell are both being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.